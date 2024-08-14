Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.5402.6000.0400.0400.040

