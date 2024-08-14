Harshil Agrotech standalone net profit rises 130.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 218.49% to Rs 11.37 crore

Net profit of Harshil Agrotech rose 130.77% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 218.49% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.373.5710.3814.851.210.531.210.530.900.39

