Harshil Agrotech standalone net profit rises 130.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 218.49% to Rs 11.37 crore

Net profit of Harshil Agrotech rose 130.77% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 218.49% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.373.57 218 OPM %10.3814.85 -PBDT1.210.53 128 PBT1.210.53 128 NP0.900.39 131

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

