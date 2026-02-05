Government has taken care of its sensitive sectors like fertiliser and agriculture in the India-US trade deal: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal clarified that the Indian government has taken care of its sensitive sectors like fertiliser and agriculture in the India-US trade deal. Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said this Agreement will provide new opportunities to small and medium businessmen, MSMEs, industrialists, skilled workers and industries. He said the deal will act as a catalyst to strengthen manufacturing, expand employment opportunities, and propel economic growth, while unlocking new business avenues for both nations. Mr Goyal said both sides will work together to fulfil important processes related to the trade agreement and finalise the paperwork so that its full capability can be taken at the earliest. He further informed that the details of the Agreement will be announced soon after the conclusion of these processes. He also clarified that safeguarding the energy requirements of 140 Crore Indians is the biggest priority of the Modi government. He said President Trump announced a reduction in the tariff on Indian exports to the United States to 18%, which is lower than the tariffs imposed by the United States on many competing countries. He said this will increase Indias export competitiveness in the American market.

