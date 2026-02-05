Mitsu Chem Plast gains after being onboarded as global supplier to Arjo

Mitsu Chem Plast rose 2.46% to Rs 110.45 after the company entered into a global supplier agreement with Poland's Arjohuntleigh Polska Sp. z o.o., following a year-long validation and approval process.

The agreement onboards Mitsu Chem Plast as a global supplier to the Arjo Group, one of the worlds top medical equipment manufacturers.

Under the pact, Mitsu Chem Plast will supply hospital furniture parts and related plastic accessories designed to support patient safety, caregiver ergonomics and risk management in healthcare settings. The partnership strengthens the companys position in the global hospital furniture supply chain, enhances international brand visibility and opens up long-term export-led growth opportunities.

The development comes amid improving India-EU trade ties following the recently concluded trade agreement, which is expected to ease market access and boost export competitiveness for specialised polymer and healthcare component makers. Mitsu Chem Plast said the agreement reinforces its strategic focus on high-value medical applications and its commitment to delivering globally compliant polymer solutions. Sanjay Dedhia, managing director of Mitsu Chem Plast said, "We are feeling proud and pleased to enter into a Global Supplier Agreement with Arjohuntleigh Polska Sp. z o.o., which marks an important milestone for Mitsu Chem Plast. Successfully completing a year-long validation process reflects the strength of our product quality, manufacturing discipline, and ability to meet stringent global standards. This partnership positions Mitsu as a trusted supplier in the global healthcare ecosystem and strengthens our presence in the hospital furniture and medical equipment components vertical. It also supports our strategy of expanding exports, diversifying our customer base, and building long-term, sustainable relationships with global leaders. We believe this association will enhance our brand credibility and create meaningful growth opportunities over the coming years."