Government of India announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 6.48% GS 2035 for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on February 27, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against the security.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

