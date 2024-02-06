Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 33,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 33,000 crore

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of 7.37% GS 2028 for a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore, 7.18% GS 2033 for a notified amount of Rs 16,000 crore and 7.30% GS 2053 for a notified amount of Rs 10,000 crore. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auction will be conducted using uniform price method for 7.37% GS 2028, 7.18% GS 2033 and multiple price method for 7.30% GS 2053. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on February 09, 2024 (Friday).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Market at day's high; PSU bank shares rally for 7th day

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Paytm hits the floor after RBI places restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank

Market may open lower

L&amp;T Construction bags order for its transportation infra biz

Infibeam Avenues partners with IDFC First Bank

Nifty above 21,800 level; IT shares in demand

BLS E-Services makes solid debut

RBI accords approval to HDFC Bank to acquire up to 9.50% stake in ICICI Bank

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story