Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government taking necessary steps to ensure that electricity demand in summer season is met

Government taking necessary steps to ensure that electricity demand in summer season is met

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the electricity demand in the upcoming summer season is met. To ensure this, the Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R. K. Singh has held a series of meetings, emphasizing the need for ensuring Zero load shedding during the summer season. In a meeting held in the Ministry in 3rd week of March this year, it was stressed that adequate advance planning should be done by all stakeholders, so as to prevent a situation in which one state has surplus power while another state faces power shortages. The Union Minister has yet again reviewed the power capacity status of all thermal power plants experiencing partial outages, with the aim of ensuring maximum availability of thermal capacity on bar. It was informed that the quantum of capacity under partial outages has come down and measures have been suggested in order to further reduce them.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

SEBI introduces Beta version of T+0 rolling settlement cycle on optional basis

Gensol Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 450-cr project

Coal Sector Aims To Ramp Up Renewable Energy Capacity To Over 9 GW By 2030

HUDCO signs MoU with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

Crompton Greaves gains on bagging order for solar water pumping system

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE SME Blue Pebble makes a splash on debut

Performance of non-government non-financial public limited companies shows post-pandemic recovery consolidated further in FY23

NSE SME Aspire &amp; Innovative Advertising takes off on debut

Epigral commissions 45,000 TPA capacity of CPVC resin plant at Dahej

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story