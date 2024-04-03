Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epigral commissions 45,000 TPA capacity of CPVC resin plant at Dahej

Epigral commissions 45,000 TPA capacity of CPVC resin plant at Dahej

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Epigral announced the successful commissioning of an additional 45,000 TPA (Tonnes Per Annum) capacity of CPVC (Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride) resin plant at its Dahej facility in Gujarat starting today. With this expansion, Epigral's total CPVC resin capacity reaches a remarkable 75,000 TPA, positioning it as the largest CPVC resin facility in the world at a single location.

In addition to the CPVC resin capacity expansion, Epigral is also venturing into CPVC compound production, with a projected capacity of 35,000 TPA. The project is under progress and is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of the financial year 2025.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CPVC resin and compound are integral components in the manufacturing of CPVC pipes and fittings, renowned for their high heat and chemical resistance properties, thus making them suitable for both domestic and industrial applications. India's CPVC demand is approximately 2,50,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) and is still developing, with an annual growth expected to range between 10% and 13%. Epigral's strategic expansion into this sector demonstrates the company's pledge to innovation and sustainability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Apollo Pipes edges higher after acquiring majority controlling stake in Kisan Mouldings

Adani Ports and SEZ gains on recording highest cargo volumes in March

Prince Pipes gains on inking pact with Klaus Waren Fixtures to acquire Aquel brand

Deepak Nitrite subsidiary inks MoU with Gujarat Govt for Rs 9,000 crore project

Asian Paints arm inks pact with GCPL

BSE SME Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain jumps on debut

BSE SME Vruddhi Engineering Works makes a decent listing

Volumes soar at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

DXY Futures Take A Breather At Around 104.48; All Eyes On ADP Data

Market erases early losses, realty shares snap 8-day rally

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story