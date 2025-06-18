Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government to introduce FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3000

Government to introduce FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3000

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government is introducing a FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3,000, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated in an update. He noted that the pass will be issued from August 15 and will be available for non-commercial private vehicles only. It will be valid from a year from date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. The annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI (National Highways Association of India) and MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), he noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR extends downside amid muted equities

Arisinfra Solutions IPO subscribed 24%

Market treads water amid global ripples; Nifty anchors at 24,800

Indices end with minor cuts; Nifty settles below 24,850 mark

State Bank of India updates on divestment in Jio Payments Bank Limited

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story