Government to introduce FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3000

The government is introducing a FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3,000, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated in an update. He noted that the pass will be issued from August 15 and will be available for non-commercial private vehicles only. It will be valid from a year from date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. The annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI (National Highways Association of India) and MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), he noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News