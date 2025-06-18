State Bank of India updates on divestment in Jio Payments Bank Limited

State Bank of India upon necessary approval from Reserve Bank of India, has executed the Share Purchase Agreement with Jio financial Services Limited (JFSL) and Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) on a consideration amounting to ₹104,54,37,600/- and transferred the entire shareholding in JPBL to JFSL. Post conclusion of the transaction, the Banks shareholding in JPBL has been reduced to nil.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News