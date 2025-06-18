Indices end with minor cuts; Nifty settles below 24,850 mark

The key equity indices ended with modest losses today, extending their losing streak for the second day in a row, pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment remained cautious, as global uncertainties are expected to guide market direction in the near term. Investors will closely track crude oil prices, developments from the G7 summit and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The Nifty settled below the 24,850 mark after hitting day's high of 24,947.55 in early trade.

Consumer durables, private bank and auto shares advanced while media, IT and metal shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 138.64 points or 0.17% to 81,444.66. The Nifty 50 index fell 41.35 points or 0.17% to 24,812.05.In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty declined 0.43% and 0.54%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.34%. The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,530 shares rose and 2,448 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.88% to 14.28. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday approved the National Stock Exchanges (NSE) proposal to shift the weekly expiry day of its derivatives contracts from Thursday to Tuesday. In a parallel move, SEBI has also approved a change for the BSE Sensex derivatives, with the weekly expiry now scheduled for Thursday instead of the current Tuesday. BSEs change in expiry day will come into effect as of September 1, 2025.

IPO update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Arisinfra Solutions received bids for 27,15,979 shares as against 1,30,84,656 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (18 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (18 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (20 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 222 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index declined 1.27% to 1,701.50. The index fell 1.98% for the two trading sessions.

Saregama India (down 3.33%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.45%), Dish TV India (down 2.05%), Tips Music (down 1.43%), Sun TV Network (down 1.13%) D B Corp (down 1.07%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.06%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: GMR Airports added 0.29%. The company reported a 0.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 10 million passengers in May 2025. Optiemus Infracom soared 8.88% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Optiemus Electronics (OEL), has collaborated with OnePlus to locally manufacture and deliver premium Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India. UGRO Capital shed 0.06% after the firm has informed that it will acquire 100% stake in Profectus Capital for Rs 1,400 crore in an all-cash deal, aiming to strengthen its position in the secured MSME lending segment.

Premier Explosives slipped 2.25%. The company announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 1.73 crore from an international client for the supply of defence products. Rajesh Power Services (RPSL) gained 1.85% after the firm has received orders worth Rs 60 crore from Gift Power Company for distribution & backup power system in SEZ Area & DTA Area of GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. DLF fell 0.51%. The company said that its latest luxury offering DLF Privana North, valued at approximately Rs 11,000 crore, has been sold within a one week of its launch. Alembic Pharmaceuticals fell 1.47%. The company said that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)-III facility in Karakhadi, Gujarat.

Global Markets: European stocks advanced on Wednesday after U.K. inflation eased slightly to 3.4% in May, down from 3.5% in April, according to data released by the U.K.s Office for National Statistics. Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday to 2% amid weakening inflation, but pointed to geopolitical risks ahead. Asian shares ended mixed, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran weigh on investor sentiment. Adding fuel to fire, U.S. President Donald Trump is mulling a military strike on Iran, while demanding the countrys leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei surrender, media reports stated. Japan exports in May declined 1.7% year on year, which is lower than the decline of 3.8% that was widely anticipated by the markets.

The data comes a day after the Bank of Japan highlighted in its monetary policy statement that the countrys growth was likely to moderate on the back of factors like trade, which would lead to a slowdown in overseas economies and a decline in domestic corporate profits. On the Wall Street, all three major averages ended the trading day lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 299.29 points, or 0.70%, to close at 42,215.80. The S&P 500 shed 0.84% to end at 5,982.72, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.91% and settled at 19,521.09. The key indices ended lower ahead of the US Federal Reserves rate decision, which is due Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady, but investors will be keeping a close eye on Fed Chair Jerome Powells post-meeting comments.