Govt committed to progress for the people, by the people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Leadership Summit organized by a private media group, outlining the governments developmental priorities and achievements. He emphasized the administrations guiding principle of progress "for the people, by the people" while steering clear of vote-bank politics.

PM Modi highlighted the governments efforts to counter misinformation and disinformation in the age of social media, stating that the administration remains resolute in its mission to achieve national development. He reiterated the governments vision of transforming India into a developed nation, citing the trust and confidence placed in it by the people.

Addressing national security, the Prime Minister stated that the government has taken significant steps to tackle terrorism, asserting that terrorists now feel unsafe even in their own territories.

On the economic front, PM Modi noted that Indias Union Budget has grown from Rs 16 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 48 lakh crore in 2024, with capital expenditure exceeding Rs 11 lakh crore. He highlighted investments in new schools, research facilities, and the rail sector as key examples of this growth.

Discussing social welfare initiatives, he pointed to the increase in LPG connections from 14 crore in 2014 to over 30 crore today. According to the Prime Minister, this expansion has improved sanitation, supported the economy, and generated employment opportunities.

He also remarked on the evolving entrepreneurial culture in India, noting the rise of over 1.25 lakh registered startups in the past decade. Additionally, he highlighted the role of women in economic empowerment, mentioning that India now has at least 10 crore economically self-reliant women, referred to as "lakhpati Didis."

The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming the governments commitment to prioritizing the welfare and progress of the nations citizens.

