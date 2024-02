Computer Age Management Services announced that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has declared the computer resources of the company relating to the Mutual Fund System and its Database and the computer resources of associated dependencies, to be protected systems for the purposes of Information Technology Act, 2000.

Such declaration of protected systems is made in respect of computer resources which directly or indirectly affects any critical Information Infrastructure, and the information security practices and procedures for such protected system can be prescribed by the Central Government.

