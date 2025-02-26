Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt signs pact with Paytm to foster innovation and accelerate growth of manufacturing and fintech startups in India

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The government has inked an agreement with Paytm (One97 Communications Ltd) under which the company would provide mentorship, infrastructure support, market access, and funding opportunities to startups, an official statement said on Wednesday. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with Paytm to foster innovation and accelerate the growth of manufacturing and fintech startups in India, the commerce and industry ministry said. "As part of this collaboration, Paytm will provide mentorship, infrastructure support, market access, and funding opportunities to startups, helping them scale and innovate," it added.

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

