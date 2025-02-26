Spicejet reports turnaround PAT of Rs 25 cr in Q3 FY25

Spicejet reported standalone net profit of Rs 24.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 301.45 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 35.33% to Rs 1231.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,903.57 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 24.96 crore during the quarter as against pre-tax loss of Rs 301.45 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 210 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 3 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total passenger revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) stands at Rs 4.57. Passenger Load Factor (PLF) stood at an impressive 87%.

Total amount spent for ungrounding aircraft stood at Rs 170 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company has cleared all GST, TDS, and EPF statutory dues totaling Rs 601 crore and secured the rights to operate Haj flights from four key cities in Q1 FY26.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, This quarters performance is a testament to SpiceJets resilience and our relentless focus on financial and operational recovery. For the first time in a decade, the company has turned net worth positive an important milestone that underscores the success of our turnaround strategy. The past is behind us, and we are now firmly focused on building a stronger, more resilient future for SpiceJet. We are in discussions with OEMs for advanced deliveries of aircraft and are actively exploring both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet, said, Strong demand and effective network optimization are expected to drive a double-digit growth in RASKs during the fourth quarter of FY25 compared to the previous year. This anticipated increase will not only enhance our revenue streams but also significantly improve our cash flows, contributing to the overall financial health of the company and enabling us to invest in key initiatives.

SpiceJet is a low-budget air carrier. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s, & freighters and is the country's largest regional player operating multiple daily flights under UDAN, or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India.

The counter advanced 1.70% to settle at Rs 47.97 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025. The stock market is closed today on account of Mahashivratri.

