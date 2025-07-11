Govt to auction Rs 25,000 crore in government securities on July 11

The Government of India has announced the sale and re-issue of Government Securities (G-Secs) worth ₹25,000 crore through auctions scheduled to be held on Friday, July 11, 2025. The auction will include (i) New GS 2032 for a notified amount of Rs 11000 crore and (ii) 7.09% GS 2074 for a notified amount of Rs 14,000 crore. The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on July 11, 2025 (Friday).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News