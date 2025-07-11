Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Govt to auction Rs 25,000 crore in government securities on July 11

Govt to auction Rs 25,000 crore in government securities on July 11

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India has announced the sale and re-issue of Government Securities (G-Secs) worth ₹25,000 crore through auctions scheduled to be held on Friday, July 11, 2025. The auction will include (i) New GS 2032 for a notified amount of Rs 11000 crore and (ii) 7.09% GS 2074 for a notified amount of Rs 14,000 crore. The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on July 11, 2025 (Friday).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi edges lower after Q1 PAT falls nearly 22% YoY to Rs 144 crore

Lloyds Ent arm inks MoU with Calculus Logistech for logistics project

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd down for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story