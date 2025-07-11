HCL Technologies Ltd down for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1637.5, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.95% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 3.53% fall in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1637.5, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 25159.1. The Sensex is at 82509.41, down 0.82%.HCL Technologies Ltd has lost around 3.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38376.65, down 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.01 lakh shares in last one month.