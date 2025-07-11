Lloyds Ent arm inks MoU with Calculus Logistech for logistics project

Lloyds Enterprises announced that its subsidiary, Lloyds Realty Developers (LRDL), had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Calculus Logistech (CLPL) and its existing shareholders.

According to an exchange filing, the company stated that this MoU marked LRDLs strategic entry into the fast-growing warehousing and logistics infrastructure sector, leveraging a prime approximately 99-acre land parcel in the Taloja, Navi Mumbai region, with an additional potential of around 32 acres for aggregation.

It further informed that LRDL would acquire a 51% equity stake in CLPL for Rs 60 crore and would extend up to Rs 242 crore as structured secured debt to CLPL for contiguous land aggregation and regulatory approvals. The land parcel was envisioned to be developed into a world-class logistics and warehousing hub, with possibilities for industrial or data centre use, enabling strong value creation through eventual sale or lease to end-users. It noted that Taloja was a well-developed industrial hub located about 40 km from central Mumbai and was already home to several major industries.

The company added that the entire land aggregation was expected to be completed within nine months following the definitive agreements, and the subsequent sale or lease of developed plots was targeted within approximately 24 months post-aggregation. It also highlighted that the project had the potential to become a substantial revenue generator for LRDL, with an estimated total revenue potential exceeding Rs 1,250 crore over approximately three to four years, depending on final land use and market absorption. Lloyds Enterprises mentioned that this initiative aligned with its strategic vision to diversify and enhance value for its shareholders by venturing into high-potential real asset classes, complementing its existing investments in engineering, metals, and related sectors.

Finally, the company noted that the transaction remained subject to the completion of definitive agreements, detailed due diligence, and necessary regulatory compliances within the next 60 days. Lloyds Enterprises is a member of the Lloyds Group, which includes Lloyds Metals and Energy, Lloyds Luxuries, Lloyds Realty Developers and Lloyds Engineering Works. Its business operations encompass importing, exporting, and dealing in iron and steel, alloy steel scrap, steel tubes, pipes, and wires. The companys consolidated net profit declined 55% to Rs 9.43 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 20.97 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 46.6% to Rs 489.32 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 333.70 crore posted in Q4 FY24.