Tata Consultancy Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3271, down 3.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.82% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 3.53% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3271, down 3.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 25159.1. The Sensex is at 82509.41, down 0.82%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost around 4.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38376.65, down 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.07 lakh shares in last one month.