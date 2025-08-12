GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 4.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 158.19 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 4.04% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 158.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.158.19165.916.005.669.729.488.578.306.446.19

