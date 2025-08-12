Bodal Chemicals standalone net profit rises 807.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 444.85 crore

Net profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 807.02% to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 444.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 420.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.444.85420.2011.188.9431.0718.2913.811.5210.341.14

