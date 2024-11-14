Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 9.78% in the September 2024 quarter

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 9.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 105.66 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare rose 9.78% to Rs 14.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 105.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales105.66107.98 -2 OPM %22.1722.77 -PBDT25.4923.87 7 PBT20.6919.48 6 NP14.8213.50 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan on back foot with regular wickets

'Don't trust Pak soldiers': Xi faces flak for Chinese deaths in Pakistan

Is Karthi a part of Suriya's Kanguva? Fans react to his unrecognisable look

Unilever eyes sale of Dutch brands Unox, Conimex in turnaround strategy

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 1-0 THA 1st Quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story