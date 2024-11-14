GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 9.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.15% to Rs 105.66 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare rose 9.78% to Rs 14.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 105.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.105.66107.9822.1722.7725.4923.8720.6919.4814.8213.50

