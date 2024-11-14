Captain Polyplast standalone net profit rises 357.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.27% to Rs 53.26 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 357.95% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.27% to Rs 53.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.53.2670.3310.979.944.105.033.484.4416.123.52

