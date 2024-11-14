Captain Polyplast standalone net profit rises 357.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales decline 24.27% to Rs 53.26 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 357.95% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.27% to Rs 53.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.2670.33 -24 OPM %10.979.94 -PBDT4.105.03 -18 PBT3.484.44 -22 NP16.123.52 358

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

