Veer Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 535.71% to Rs 4.45 croreNet profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 535.71% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.450.70 536 OPM %7.42-201.43 -PBDT0.77-0.15 LP PBT0.59-0.35 LP NP0.43-0.35 LP
