Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veer Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Veer Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 535.71% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 535.71% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.450.70 536 OPM %7.42-201.43 -PBDT0.77-0.15 LP PBT0.59-0.35 LP NP0.43-0.35 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan on back foot with regular wickets

'Don't trust Pak soldiers': Xi faces flak for Chinese deaths in Pakistan

Is Karthi a part of Suriya's Kanguva? Fans react to his unrecognisable look

Unilever eyes sale of Dutch brands Unox, Conimex in turnaround strategy

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 1-0 THA 1st Quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story