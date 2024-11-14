Veer Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 535.71% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 535.71% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.450.707.42-201.430.77-0.150.59-0.350.43-0.35

