Granules India completes acquisition of Swiss-based CDMO - Senn Chemicals AG

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Granules India announced the successful closing of the acquisition of Senn Chemicals AG, a Swiss based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in peptide development and manufacturing. This marks a strategic milestone in Granules' transformation into a science- and innovation-led organization and extends its capabilities into the fast growing peptide therapeutics segment.

The acquisition follows the signing of a definitive share purchase agreement in February 2025, under which Granules, through its wholly owned Indian subsidiary, Granules Peptides, acquired 100% of the equity of Senn Chemicals from the founding Senn family.

Founded over 60 years ago, Senn Chemicals has built a strong reputation as a specialist in Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) and Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), serving innovators and brand owners across pharmaceutical, cosmetic, amino acid derivative (AAD), and theragnostic markets.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

