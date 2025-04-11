Granules India completes acquisition of Swiss-based CDMO - Senn Chemicals AG

The acquisition follows the signing of a definitive share purchase agreement in February 2025, under which Granules, through its wholly owned Indian subsidiary, Granules Peptides, acquired 100% of the equity of Senn Chemicals from the founding Senn family.
Founded over 60 years ago, Senn Chemicals has built a strong reputation as a specialist in Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) and Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), serving innovators and brand owners across pharmaceutical, cosmetic, amino acid derivative (AAD), and theragnostic markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content