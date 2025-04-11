Cipla jumps on receiving approval from USFDA for protein-bound Paclitaxel

Cipla rallied 3.80% to Rs 1,470.15 after the firm received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Paclitaxel, a generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Abraxane.

Ciplas formulation is an AB-rated therapeutic equivalent of Abraxane and is indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The product is expected to be launched in the United States of America during the first half of fiscal year 202526, it added.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 48.73% to Rs 1,570.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,055.90 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 7.10% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,072.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

