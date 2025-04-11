Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance's public issue of NCD oversubscribed 4.75 times

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Offer closes early on 11 April 2025

IIFL Finance announced that its public issue of secured, rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) was oversubscribed 4.75 times amounting to Rs 475.03 crore by end of the day 09 April 2025. The issue opened on Monday, 07 April 2025 and will close on Friday, 11 April 2025, due to oversubcription ahead of its proposed date of closing of 23 April 2025. The issue was offered on first come first served basis with an option of early closure.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

