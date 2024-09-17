Granules India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.15, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 67.99% in last one year as compared to a 26.25% rally in NIFTY and a 51.14% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.15, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25417.95. The Sensex is at 83067.63, up 0.1%.Granules India Ltd has lost around 17.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23448.75, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.17 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp