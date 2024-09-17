Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corp bags Rs 49-crore service order

Railtel Corp bags Rs 49-crore service order

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India informed that it has received a work order from Health Insurance TPA of India for service aggregating to Rs 48.70 crore.

The project includes integrated claims management solution portal and mobile application. The order is worth Rs 48.70 crore and is expected to be completed by 14 June 2030.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.

The scrip fell 0.60% to currently trade at Rs 466.710 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Congress will ensure J-K gets back status of full-fledged state: Kharge

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty over 25,400; Broader markets down, Media sheds 1%

LIVE news: Atishi will succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister, says AAP

File status rpt on probe into irregularities at RG Kar Hospital: SC to CBI

Agitating doctors continue 'cease work', await state's action on ground

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story