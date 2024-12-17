Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India receives USFDA approval for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets

Granules India receives USFDA approval for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Granules India announced today that its wholly-owned foreign subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), has received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets. The approved drug is available in multiple strengths: 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, and 60 mg.

This generic drug product has been determined to be bioequivalent (AB Rating) to the reference listed drug, Vyvanse Chewable Tablets by Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate chewable tablets are indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients aged six years and older, as well as Moderate to Severe Binge Eating Disorder (BED) in adults.

Granules has received approval in the first review cycle, reflecting the company's consistent focus on regulatory excellence and expedited product delivery. Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets are currently published on the FDA Drug Shortages List, emphasizing their critical role in patient care.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,050 pts to 80,700; Nifty at 24,350; Bank drags

ITC sets Jan 1 as effective date for hotel biz demerger; stk up 3% from low

Buying a home? Mumbai to reach close to optimal affordability level in 2025

Bengaluru Police to challenge bail granted to actor Darshan, others in SC

India vs Australia HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test Day 4: Bumrah-Akash avoid follow on for India

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story