Granules India receives USFDA approval for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets

Granules India announced today that its wholly-owned foreign subsidiary, Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), has received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets. The approved drug is available in multiple strengths: 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, and 60 mg.

This generic drug product has been determined to be bioequivalent (AB Rating) to the reference listed drug, Vyvanse Chewable Tablets by Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate chewable tablets are indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients aged six years and older, as well as Moderate to Severe Binge Eating Disorder (BED) in adults.

Granules has received approval in the first review cycle, reflecting the company's consistent focus on regulatory excellence and expedited product delivery. Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets are currently published on the FDA Drug Shortages List, emphasizing their critical role in patient care.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News