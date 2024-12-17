NMDC Ltd down for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 229.31, down 1.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.26% in last one year as compared to a 13.71% rally in NIFTY and a 18.99% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 229.31, down 1.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 24355.900390625. The Sensex is at 80752.85, down 1.22%.NMDC Ltd has added around 2.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9347.75, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 229.98, down 1.22% on the day. NMDC Ltd jumped 17.26% in last one year as compared to a 13.71% rally in NIFTY and a 18.99% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.63 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News