Genesys Intl spurts after bagging Rs 56-cr project from DLRS, West Bengal

Gensys International Corporation rallied 8.59% to Rs 979.80 after the firm received a project worth Rs 56 crore from Directorate of Land Records and Surveys (DLRS), West Bengal to improve the state's land records using advanced geospatial technology.

Given the scale and complexity of the task, the project relies on cutting-edge technology for precision mapping and georeferencing. The DLRS team will provide critical stereo and mono imagery as input data, which will serve as the foundation for generating high-resolution orthorectified images (ORI) and georeferenced cadastral maps. The stereo image pairs will enable Genesys to create 3D terrain models essential for ORI generation, while mono satellite images will support additional mapping requirements.

The project is expected to transform land record management in West Bengal by improving the accuracy of cadastral maps, enhancing usability for administrative purposes, and increasing public access. The integration of georeferenced vector maps with high-resolution orthorectified images will ensure reliable and up-to-date land data, critical for land administration, dispute resolution, and urban planning.

Sajid Malik, chairman and managing director, Genesys International Corporation, said, We are proud to partner with the Directorate of Land Records and Surveys to contribute to the modernization of land records in West Bengal. Leveraging our expertise in geospatial technology, this project will bring precision, transparency, and efficiency to land management. Our work will ensure that citizens and administrators alike benefit from accurate, high-resolution data for better decision-making and governance."

Genesys International Corporation is a premier advanced mapping company. With a team of close to 2,000 professionals along with the nationwide Genesys constellation of sensors, the company is building the new India map stack. Genesys International has unique expertise, encompassing an understanding of emerging consumer applications related to mapping technology and the capability to provide cutting-edge solutions on the enterprise and government markets.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 11.23 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales surged 117% to Rs 72.02 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News