RMC Switchgears has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from a reputed system integrator for the supply, installation, and commissioning of 5,000 solar pumps in Maharashtra. Valued at Rs 90 crore (excluding taxes), the LOA comprises 3HP, 5HP, and 7HP solar pump systems and is slated for completion in FY25-26.

