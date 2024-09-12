Granules India tumbles after Hyderabad facility gets six observations from USFDA

Granules India dropped 15.90% to Rs 570 after US Food and Drug Adiminstration concluded its inspection at Gagillapur facility, in Hyderabad with six observations.

We acknowledge that several investors have sought clarification, and we want to reassure them that we are actively addressing the observations and are fully committed to resolving the issues raised. We will work with the USFDA to address the issues raised in the observations, the company stated in regulatory filing.

On 7 September 2024, the company announced the completion of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad, Telangana. The inspection was conducted from 26th August to 6th September 2024, concluded with six observations.

