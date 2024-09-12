Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra Scooters board declares interim dividend of Rs 110 /share

Maharashtra Scooters board declares interim dividend of Rs 110 /share

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Scooters said that its board approved an interim dividned of Rs 110 per share for FY25.

The company has fixed Thursday, 10 October 2024, as the record date for the purposes of the payment of interim dividend on equity shares for FY25.

Maharashtra Scooters is engaged in the business manufacturing dies, Jigs, fixtures and die casting components primarily for automobiles industry etc.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 22.34 crore in Q1 FY25 from 0.48 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income increased 62.9% YoY to Rs 8.57 crore in Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.56% to Rs 10,310.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Virat Kohli played a big role in turning cricket around: Ricky Ponting

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 0-0 CHN, 1st QTR; IND beat KOR 3-1

LIVE news: Bengal govt invites protesting doctors for talks, calls for meeting at 5:00 pm

Excise policy scam: SC to deliver verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea on Sep 13

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 12: Benchmarks log record close; Sensex adds 1439pts, Nifty near 25400

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story