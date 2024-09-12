Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Granules India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prism Johnson Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, TCI Express Ltd and Raymond Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 September 2024.

Prism Johnson Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, TCI Express Ltd and Raymond Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Granules India Ltd tumbled 16.63% to Rs 565.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54447 shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd crashed 5.37% to Rs 219.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

R R Kabel Ltd lost 3.68% to Rs 1651.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8881 shares in the past one month.

TCI Express Ltd slipped 3.66% to Rs 1093.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5015 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd dropped 3.24% to Rs 1852.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46186 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 0-0 CHN, 1st QTR; IND beat KOR 3-1

LIVE news: Bengal govt invites protesting doctors for talks, calls for meeting at 5:00 pm

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex jumps 1,500 pts to new high of 82,900, Nifty at record 25,400

Premium

Make your listening experience luxurious, buy these premium headphones

Why Sensex soared 1,600 pts, hit 83k today, Nifty scaled new high of 25,400

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story