Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel deploys additional spectrum across Chandigarh and Punjab

Bharti Airtel deploys additional spectrum across Chandigarh and Punjab

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharti Airtel has completed the deployment of the additional spectrum it acquired in July 2024. The deployment of additional 5Mhz on the 1800 band will give a boost to Airtel's 4G network capacities which, in turn, will improve and enhance data speeds and provide significantly better coverage inside homes and buildings both in urban and rural areas.

The deployment of additional spectrum is now complete and as a result customers across Chandigarh and Punjab. will enjoy an elevated quality of service both on voice and data. The deployment will also allow Airtel to offer wider coverage along the highways and rail routes as well as increase its footprint in rural areas as the demand for connectivity continues to rise exponentially.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 0-0 CHN, 1st QTR; IND beat KOR 3-1

LIVE news: Bengal govt invites protesting doctors for talks, calls for meeting at 5:00 pm

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex jumps 1,500 pts to new high of 82,900, Nifty at record 25,400

Premium

Make your listening experience luxurious, buy these premium headphones

Why Sensex soared 1,600 pts, hit 83k today, Nifty scaled new high of 25,400

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story