Bharti Airtel deploys additional spectrum across Chandigarh and Punjab

Bharti Airtel has completed the deployment of the additional spectrum it acquired in July 2024. The deployment of additional 5Mhz on the 1800 band will give a boost to Airtel's 4G network capacities which, in turn, will improve and enhance data speeds and provide significantly better coverage inside homes and buildings both in urban and rural areas.

The deployment of additional spectrum is now complete and as a result customers across Chandigarh and Punjab. will enjoy an elevated quality of service both on voice and data. The deployment will also allow Airtel to offer wider coverage along the highways and rail routes as well as increase its footprint in rural areas as the demand for connectivity continues to rise exponentially.

