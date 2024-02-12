Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'A' group

Star Cement Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd and Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2024.

Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup surged 10.00% to Rs 846.55 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7514 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd spiked 9.00% to Rs 213.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54432 shares in the past one month.

Global Health Ltd soared 8.57% to Rs 1377.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36913 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd exploded 8.29% to Rs 1547.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9675 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd advanced 7.77% to Rs 464.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28593 shares in the past one month.

