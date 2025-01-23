Gravita India rises after PAT climbs 29% YoY in Q3 FY25

Gravita India added 1.24% to Rs 2,200.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.30% to Rs 77.93 crore on 31.49% growth in revenue from operations to Rs 996.42 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 80.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 20.79% from Rs 73.77 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses advanced 35.2% to Rs 915.69 crore during the quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 798.94 crore (up 29.3% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 33.88 crore (up 1.3%), and finance cost was at Rs 18.97 crore (down 1.23% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 102.27 crore in Q3 FY25, registering growth of 14.03% from Rs 89.68 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA margin reduced to 10.26% in Q3 FY25 as against 11.83% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Yogesh Malhotra, whole-time director & CEO, Gravita India, said, Gravita has delivered exceptional performance in the first nine months of FY25 and is progressing strongly towards achieving its vision 2028. This vision includes expanding capacities across both existing and new verticals, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%+ in volume and 35%+ in profitability.

Also Read

The company also aims for a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 25%+, value-added products to contribute over 50% of the total portfolio, and non-lead business to account for 30%+ of the revenue. Furthermore, I am pleased to announce that Gravita has successfully raised Rs 1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

These funds will be strategically utilized to drive the companys vision of becoming a global leader and one of the most valuable companies in the recycling industry. Coming to Q3FY25 performance, Gravita achieved significant growth across key metrics, with volumes, revenues, EBITDA, and PAT increasing by 33%, 31%, 14%, and 29%, on YoY basis respectively. Proportion of Valueadded products and availability of domestic scrap continues to increase. Gravita is well-positioned for growth due to its strategic focus on ambitious capex and capacity expansion, global operations, and an integrated supply chain.

The company benefits from stringent regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and a focus on high-margin products. Proactive risk mitigation through hedging, an experienced management team, and strong stakeholder support further bolster its growth prospects.

Gravita India is a manufacturer of lead, lead alloys & lead products, aluminium alloys & plastic granules, and offers turnkey solutions for the recycling industry and consultancy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News