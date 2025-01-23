Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing, pre-order details, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now open for pre-orders in India. All three models in the series – Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra – are available on Samsung platforms, select online channels, and offline stores. The India-made premium smartphone series, focusing on software and artificial intelligence features, debuts One UI 7, described by the company as an AI-integrated platform.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing and variants
Galaxy S25 Ultra
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 129,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 141,999
- 12GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Rs 165,999
Colours: 256GB and 512GB variants are available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black, while the 1TB variant only comes in Titanium Silverblue colourway. Customers purchasing the S25 Ultra through Samsung's website will also get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Pinkgold.
Galaxy S25 Plus
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 99,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 111,999
Colours: Navy, Silver Shadow
Exclusive colours on Samsung’s website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold
Galaxy S25
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 80,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 92,999
Colours: Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint
Exclusive colours on Samsung’s website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Pre-order offers
Offers on Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung is offering a storage upgrade option for customers pre-ordering the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means that customers will be able to get a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant at the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The company is also offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 9,000 on trade-in deals. Customers who do not wish to exchange their smartphone for the Galaxy S25 Ultra can also avail a cashback of Rs 7,000 while purchasing the smartphone with a no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of nine months.
Offers on Galaxy S25 Plus
Customers can get the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Plus at the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, as part of the pre-order offers. There are also no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months.
Offers on Galaxy S25
Samsung said that customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 will get benefits of up to Rs 11,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 7,000 while purchasing the smartphone with a no-interest EMI plan of nine months. No-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months are available for the Galaxy S25.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
- OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4900mAh
- Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
- OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
- Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4000mAh
- Charging: Up to 50 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, wireless charging support
- OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
- Protection: IP68