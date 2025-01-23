Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing, pre-order details, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now open for pre-orders in India. All three models in the series – Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra – are available on Samsung platforms, select online channels, and offline stores. The India-made premium smartphone series, focusing on software and artificial intelligence features, debuts One UI 7, described by the company as an AI-integrated platform.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing and variants

Galaxy S25 Ultra

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 129,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 141,999

12GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Rs 165,999

Colours: 256GB and 512GB variants are available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black, while the 1TB variant only comes in Titanium Silverblue colourway. Customers purchasing the S25 Ultra through Samsung's website will also get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Pinkgold.

Galaxy S25 Plus

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 99,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 111,999

Colours: Navy, Silver Shadow

Exclusive colours on Samsung’s website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold

Also Read

Galaxy S25

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 80,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 92,999

Colours: Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint

Exclusive colours on Samsung’s website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Pre-order offers

Offers on Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung is offering a storage upgrade option for customers pre-ordering the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means that customers will be able to get a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant at the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The company is also offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 9,000 on trade-in deals. Customers who do not wish to exchange their smartphone for the Galaxy S25 Ultra can also avail a cashback of Rs 7,000 while purchasing the smartphone with a no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of nine months.

Offers on Galaxy S25 Plus

Customers can get the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Plus at the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, as part of the pre-order offers. There are also no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months.

Offers on Galaxy S25

Samsung said that customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 will get benefits of up to Rs 11,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 7,000 while purchasing the smartphone with a no-interest EMI plan of nine months. No-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months are available for the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4900mAh

Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications