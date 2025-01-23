Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing, pre-order details, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing, pre-order details, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones are now available for pre-order in India on Samsung's official website, as well as on select online platforms and at offline retail stores

Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now open for pre-orders in India. All three models in the series – Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra – are available on Samsung platforms, select online channels, and offline stores. The India-made premium smartphone series, focusing on software and artificial intelligence features, debuts One UI 7, described by the company as an AI-integrated platform.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing and variants

 
Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 129,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 141,999
  • 12GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Rs 165,999
Colours: 256GB and 512GB variants are available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black, while the 1TB variant only comes in Titanium Silverblue colourway. Customers purchasing the S25 Ultra through Samsung's website will also get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Pinkgold.
 
Galaxy S25 Plus
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 99,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 111,999
Colours: Navy, Silver Shadow
Exclusive colours on Samsung’s website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold

Also Read

Samsung plans to beat Apple to ultrathin phone with Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung to manufacture Galaxy S25 series at Noida plant: CEO JB Park

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: S25 series, One UI 7, AI, and more announced

Samsung launches Galaxy S25 series, debuts multimodal AI with One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date and time, where to watch, what to expect

 
Galaxy S25
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 80,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 92,999
Colours: Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint
Exclusive colours on Samsung’s website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold 

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Pre-order offers

 
Offers on Galaxy S25 Ultra
 
Samsung is offering a storage upgrade option for customers pre-ordering the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means that customers will be able to get a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant at the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The company is also offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 9,000 on trade-in deals. Customers who do not wish to exchange their smartphone for the Galaxy S25 Ultra can also avail a cashback of Rs 7,000 while purchasing the smartphone with a no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of nine months.
 
Offers on Galaxy S25 Plus
 
Customers can get the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Plus at the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, as part of the pre-order offers. There are also no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months.
 
Offers on Galaxy S25
 
Samsung said that customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 will get benefits of up to Rs 11,000 on trade-in deals. Alternatively, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 7,000 while purchasing the smartphone with a no-interest EMI plan of nine months. No-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months are available for the Galaxy S25.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications
  • Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy 
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy 
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4900mAh
  • Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
  • Protection: IP68
Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications
  • Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy 
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4000mAh
  • Charging: Up to 50 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, wireless charging support
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
  • Protection: IP68
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Here is your first look at all three smartphones

Noise launches ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches with AI features: Details

Noise launches Tag 1 object tracker compatible with Android, iOS: Details

Realme 14 Pro series launched in India: Watch unboxing, check price & specs

TCL launches 115-inch QD Mini LED TV 115X99 Max in India at Rs 29,99,900

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung MobilesSamsung IndiaTechnology

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story