Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 45.57 points or 0.67% at 6847.99 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.64%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.58%),Anant Raj Ltd (up 2.3%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 2.14%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.39%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.34%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.14%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 266.65 or 0.52% at 51173.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 143.45 points or 0.97% at 14907.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.65 points or 0.07% at 23172.

The BSE Sensex index was up 122.18 points or 0.16% at 76527.17.

On BSE,1688 shares were trading in green, 1259 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

