Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 40.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 40.90% to Rs 811.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 576.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 1508.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1283.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1508.231283.6960.3961.681045.02780.10847.97600.38811.94576.27

