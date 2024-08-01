Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 40.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.49% to Rs 1508.23 croreNet profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 40.90% to Rs 811.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 576.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 1508.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1283.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1508.231283.69 17 OPM %60.3961.68 -PBDT1045.02780.10 34 PBT847.97600.38 41 NP811.94576.27 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News