Maruti Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 48.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 21.19% to Rs 5.43 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 48.98% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.436.89 -21 OPM %14.3620.03 -PBDT0.621.24 -50 PBT0.571.19 -52 NP0.500.98 -49

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

