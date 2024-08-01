Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 11.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Clean Science &amp; Technology consolidated net profit rises 11.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 224.01 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 11.86% to Rs 65.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 224.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales224.01188.11 19 OPM %42.2640.47 -PBDT104.4889.51 17 PBT88.7078.71 13 NP65.9358.94 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics: Swapnil Kusale wins historic bronze medal in men's 50m rifle 3P

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty below 25,000; MidCaps, SmallCaps fall; Adani Energy zooms 9%

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil wins bronze medal, IND 1-0 BEL in 3rd quarter

Air India Express freedom sale: Get fares starting at Rs 1947 from today

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story