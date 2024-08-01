Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 55.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.89% to Rs 14955.63 crore

Net profit of Adani Power declined 55.33% to Rs 3912.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8759.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.89% to Rs 14955.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11005.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14955.6311005.5441.4231.935901.149734.214905.518799.623912.798759.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp