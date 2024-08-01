Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GHCL consolidated net profit declines 64.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 18.47% to Rs 830.49 crore

Net profit of GHCL declined 64.67% to Rs 150.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 426.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 830.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1018.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales830.491018.62 -18 OPM %26.1129.40 -PBDT230.77302.42 -24 PBT203.30277.99 -27 NP150.63426.33 -65

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

