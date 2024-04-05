Greaves Retail enters into technology transfer and supply agreement with Tsuyo

For low-speed electric 3-wheelers

Greaves Retail, the retail unit of Greaves Cotton, a provider of clean mobility and energy solutions in the e3W, ICE 3W, and SCV segments, has entered into a strategic technology transfer and supply agreement with Tsuyo Manufacturing (Tsuyo), an innovative Indian company specialising in electric vehicle components. The agreement marks a significant milestone in Greaves Cotton's commitment to advancing its presence in the low-speed electric 3-wheeler (L3) vehicle segment.

This collaboration underscores Greaves Cotton's endeavour to leverage Tsuyo's expertise in electric vehicle technology and manufacturing machinery to enhance its capabilities in the electric L3 vehicle domain. Through this partnership, Greaves Cotton anticipates significant growth opportunities within the 3W segment, aligning with its vision to drive sustainable mobility solutions.

