Greencrest Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 8.28 crore

Net Loss of Greencrest Financial Services reported to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.87% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.42% to Rs 39.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

8.2810.8739.2724.48-79.59-17.768.8912.09-6.85-2.461.821.70-6.85-2.481.811.68-6.80-1.661.061.26

