Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greencrest Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Greencrest Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 8.28 crore

Net Loss of Greencrest Financial Services reported to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.87% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.42% to Rs 39.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.2810.87 -24 39.2724.48 60 OPM %-79.59-17.76 -8.8912.09 - PBDT-6.85-2.46 -178 1.821.70 7 PBT-6.85-2.48 -176 1.811.68 8 NP-6.80-1.66 -310 1.061.26 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit rises 132.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks edge higher

LTIMindtree appoints Vipul Chandra as CFO

Stock Alert: TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing, Bharti Airtel, Aurionpro Solutions

Market pares losses, European Mkt open higher

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Mahan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inland Printers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story