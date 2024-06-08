Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenlam Industries receives export excellence award

Greenlam Industries receives export excellence award

Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
From The Plastic Export Promotion Council

Greenlam Industries has received the export excellence award as highest exporter of Decorative Laminates for the years 2021-22 and 2022- 23 from The Plastic Export Promotion Council (sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India).

With this, Greenlam Industries has become a proud recipient of the Top Exporter of Decorative Laminates award for Fourteen (14) consecutive years. The latest certificates received for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23 are attached herewith for your ready reference

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

