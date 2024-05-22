Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 483.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 483.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.13% to Rs 39.25 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 483.93% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.13% to Rs 39.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.94% to Rs 7.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 120.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.2528.01 40 120.4986.95 39 OPM %21.309.07 -16.1917.00 - PBDT7.231.09 563 15.819.90 60 PBT6.840.87 686 14.569.00 62 NP3.270.56 484 7.096.63 7

